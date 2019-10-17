Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour European Open Results

October 17, 2019 7:33 am
 
Thursday

At Lotto Arena

Antwerp, Belgium

Purse: €635,750

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ANTWERP, BELGIUM (AP) _ Results Thursday from European Open at Lotto Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round Of 16

Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Jan-Lennard Struff (7), Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (4), Belgium, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, 6-4, 6-2.

