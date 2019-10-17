ATP World Tour European Open Results

Thursday
At Lotto Arena
Antwerp, Belgium
Purse: €635,750
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
ANTWERP, BELGIUM (AP) _ Results Thursday from European Open at Lotto Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round Of 16
Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Jan-Lennard Struff (7), Germany, 6-3, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinal
Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (4), Belgium, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, 6-4, 6-2.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.