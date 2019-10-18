Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ATP World Tour European Open Results

October 18, 2019 7:19 am
 
Friday

At Lotto Arena

Antwerp, Belgium

Purse: €635,750

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ANTWERP, BELGIUM (AP) _ Results Friday from European Open at Lotto Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Stan Wawrinka (4), Switzerland, def. Gilles Simon, France, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (1), Germany, def. David Pel and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-3.

Paolo Lorenzi and Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-3, 6-3.

