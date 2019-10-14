Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour European Open Results

October 14, 2019 11:28 am
 
Monday

At Lotto Arena

Antwerp, Belgium

Purse: €635,750

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ANTWERP, BELGIUM (AP) _ Results Monday from European Open at Lotto Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Kamil Majchrzak (3), Poland, def. Jaume Antoni Munar Clar (5), Spain, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Yannick Maden, Germany, def. Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Gregoire Barrere (2), France, def. Paolo Lorenzi (8), Italy, 6-1, 6-4.

Marius Copil (4), Romania, def. Antoine Hoang (7), France, 6-1, 6-3.

Men’s Singles

Round Of 32

Guido Pella (5), Argentina, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Men’s Doubles

Round Of 16

Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Steve Darcis and Arnaud Bovy, Belgium, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

