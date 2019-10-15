ATP World Tour Moscow Results

Tuesday

At Olympic Stadium

Moscow

Purse: $840,130

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MOSCOW (AP) _ Results Tuesday from VTB Kremlin Cup at Olympic Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round Of 32

Miomir Kecmanovic (8), Serbia, def. Artem Dubrivnyy, Russia, 6-1, 7-5.

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round Of 32

Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-1, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round Of 16

Andreas Seppi and Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, def. Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor (1), Croatia, 6-2, 2-6, 10-8.

