ATP World Tour Moscow Results

Tuesday
At Olympic Stadium
Moscow
Purse: $840,130
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
MOSCOW (AP) _ Results Tuesday from VTB Kremlin Cup at Olympic Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round Of 32
Miomir Kecmanovic (8), Serbia, def. Artem Dubrivnyy, Russia, 6-1, 7-5.
Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
Women’s Singles
Round Of 32
Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-1, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Round Of 16
Andreas Seppi and Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, def. Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor (1), Croatia, 6-2, 2-6, 10-8.
