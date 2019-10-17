Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP World Tour Moscow Results

October 17, 2019 6:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Thursday

At Olympic Stadium

Moscow

Purse: $1,032,000

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MOSCOW (AP) _ Results Thursday from VTB Kremlin Cup at Olympic Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round Of 16

Kiki Bertens (2), Netherlands, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Demoliner (4), Brazil, def. Romain Arneodo and Hugo Nys, Monaco, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|15 Privacy + Security Forum
10|15 Open Source Digital Forensics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard trailblazer Mrs. Rosalen Becker celebrates 100th birthday

Today in History

1909: William Taft makes first presidential visit to Mexico