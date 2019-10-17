ATP World Tour Moscow Results

Thursday

At Olympic Stadium

Moscow

Purse: $1,032,000

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MOSCOW (AP) _ Results Thursday from VTB Kremlin Cup at Olympic Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round Of 16

Kiki Bertens (2), Netherlands, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Demoliner (4), Brazil, def. Romain Arneodo and Hugo Nys, Monaco, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

