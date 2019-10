ATP World Tour Paris Masters Results

By The Associated Press

Thursday

At Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy

Paris

Purse: €5,207,405

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

PARIS (AP) _ Results Thursday from Tennis Paris Masters at Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round Of 16

Cristian Garin, Chile, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Dominic Thiem (5), Austria, 6-3, 6-2.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (7), Greece, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round Of 16

Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, 6-4, 7-5.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek (8), Slovakia, def. Jurgen Melzer, Austria, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (2), Argentina, 6-3, 3-6, 11-9.

