ATP World Tour Paris Masters Results

By The Associated Press

Monday

At Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy

Paris

Purse: €5,207,405

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

PARIS (AP) _ Results Monday from Tennis Paris Masters at Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round Of 64

Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-3, 6-2.

Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Fernando Verdasco, Spain, def. Borna Coric, Croatia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Advertisement

Milos Raonic, Canada, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-3, 6-2.

Cristian Garin, Chile, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-4, 6-3.

Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.

Benoit Paire, France, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7-5, 6-4.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, def. Andrey Rublev, Russia, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Casper Ruud, Norway, 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round Of 32

Jurgen Melzer, Austria, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, def. Tristan Lamasine and Quentin Halys, France, 6-2, 6-3.

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Elliot Benchetrit and Corentin Moutet, France, 6-4, 3-6, 10-7.

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (5), Germany, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, and Fabio Fognini, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (10).

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, def. Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 7-5, 6-4.

Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Raven Klaasen (6), South Africa, 6-1, 6-7 (2), 10-7.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.