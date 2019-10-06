Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour Shanghai Results

October 6, 2019 6:46 am
 
Sunday

At Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena

Shanghai, China

Purse: $7,473,620

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

SHANGHAI, CHINA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Shanghai Rolex Masters at Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Marco Cecchinato (6), Italy, def. Damir Dzumhur (13), Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7-5, 6-3.

Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, 7-5, 7-6 (2).

Juan Ignacio Londero (5), Argentina, def. Bradley Klahn, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (8).

Cameron Norrie (7), Britain, def. Thomas Fabbiano (12), Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Jeremy Chardy (8), France, def. Daniel Evans (3), Britain, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Alexander Bublik (4), Kazakhstan, def. Yoshihito Nishioka (10), Japan, 6-3, 6-2.

Pablo Carreno Busta (1), Spain, def. Dominik Koepfer (11), Germany, 6-3, 6-1.

Men’s Singles

Round Of 64

Nikoloz Basilashvili (15), Georgia, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Zhizhen Zhang, China, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round Of 32

Sam Querrey and John Isner, United States, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, and Alex de Minaur, Australia, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4).

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers, Australia, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Guido Pella, Argentina, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (7).

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic (8), Croatia, def. Gael Monfils and Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-3, 6-3.

