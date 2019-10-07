ATP World Tour Shanghai Results

Monday

At Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena

Shanghai, China

Purse: $7,473,620

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

SHANGHAI, CHINA (AP) _ Results Monday from Shanghai Rolex Masters at Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round Of 64

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 6-4, 6-4.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Gilles Simon, France, 7-5, 6-2.

Fabio Fognini (10), Italy, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Diego Schwartzman (14), Argentina, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Benoit Paire, France, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-2, 7-5.

Cristian Garin, Chile, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-1, 6-4.

Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Gael Monfils (9), France, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 7-5, 6-7 (1), 6-3.

Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Andy Murray, Britain, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, def. Ze Zhang, China, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round Of 32

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, def. Jurgen Melzer and Oliver Marach, Austria, 6-3, 6-3.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, and Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-2, 6-3.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-3, 6-3.

