Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP World Tour Shanghai Results

October 7, 2019 6:02 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Monday

At Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena

Shanghai, China

Purse: $7,473,620

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

SHANGHAI, CHINA (AP) _ Results Monday from Shanghai Rolex Masters at Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round Of 64

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 6-4, 6-4.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Gilles Simon, France, 7-5, 6-2.

Fabio Fognini (10), Italy, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Advertisement

Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Diego Schwartzman (14), Argentina, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Benoit Paire, France, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-2, 7-5.

Cristian Garin, Chile, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-1, 6-4.

Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Gael Monfils (9), France, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 7-5, 6-7 (1), 6-3.

Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Andy Murray, Britain, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

        Check out our 2-part special investigation about the lasting impacts of the potential OPM-GSA merger on OPM's employees and mission.

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, def. Ze Zhang, China, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round Of 32

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, def. Jurgen Melzer and Oliver Marach, Austria, 6-3, 6-3.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, and Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-2, 6-3.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-3, 6-3.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy tops Air Force 34-25 in annual football game

Today in History

2001: US-led attack on Afghanistan begins