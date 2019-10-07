ATP World Tour Shanghai Results

Monday
At Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
Shanghai, China
Purse: $7,473,620
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
SHANGHAI, CHINA (AP) _ Results Monday from Shanghai Rolex Masters at Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round Of 64
Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-4, 6-2.
Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 6-4, 6-4.
Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Gilles Simon, France, 7-5, 6-2.
Fabio Fognini (10), Italy, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 6-4, 6-2.
Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Diego Schwartzman (14), Argentina, 7-6 (2), 6-2.
Benoit Paire, France, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-2, 7-5.
Cristian Garin, Chile, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-1, 6-4.
Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Gael Monfils (9), France, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 7-5, 6-7 (1), 6-3.
Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Andy Murray, Britain, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, def. Ze Zhang, China, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Round Of 32
Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, def. Jurgen Melzer and Oliver Marach, Austria, 6-3, 6-3.
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, and Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-2, 6-3.
Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-3, 6-3.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.