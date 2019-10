ATP World Tour Shanghai Results

By The Associated Press

Thursday

At Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena

Shanghai, China

Purse: $7,473,620

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

SHANGHAI, CHINA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Shanghai Rolex Masters at Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round Of 16

Fabio Fognini (10), Italy, def. Karen Khachanov (7), Russia, 6-3, 7-5.

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 7-6 (7), 7-5.

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. John Isner (16), United States, 7-5, 6-3.

Matteo Berrettini (11), Italy, def. Roberto Bautista-Agut (8), Spain, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round Of 16

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Raven Klaasen (4), South Africa, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers, Australia, 6-7 (3), 6-1, 10-8.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-4, 3-6, 10-7.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek, Slovakia, def. Horia Tecau, Romania, and Jean-Julien Rojer (7), Netherlands, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (4), 10-7.

Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (6), France, def. Matteo Berrettini, Italy, and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, walkover.

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Novak Djokovic and Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-2.

