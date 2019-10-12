ATP World Tour Shanghai Results

Saturday

At Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena

Shanghai, China

Purse: $7,473,620

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

SHANGHAI, CHINA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Shanghai Rolex Masters at Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinal

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (6), Greece, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinal

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, def. Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (6), France, 6-2, 6-4.

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic (8), Croatia, def. Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, Britain, 7-5, 6-4.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.