ATP World Tour Shanghai Results

Sunday
At Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
Shanghai, China
Purse: $7,473,620
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
SHANGHAI, CHINA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Shanghai Rolex Masters at Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Final
Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, 6-4, 6-1.
Men’s Doubles
Final
Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic (8), Croatia, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, 6-4, 6-2.
