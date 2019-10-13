ATP World Tour Shanghai Results

Sunday

At Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena

Shanghai, China

Purse: $7,473,620

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

SHANGHAI, CHINA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Shanghai Rolex Masters at Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Final

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, 6-4, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Final

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic (8), Croatia, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, 6-4, 6-2.

