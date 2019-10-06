Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ATP World Tour Shanghai Results

October 6, 2019 2:25 am
 
Saturday

At Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena

Shanghai, China

Purse: $7,473,620

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

SHANGHAI, CHINA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Shanghai Rolex Masters at Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Marcel Granollers, Spain, def. Alexei Popyrin (14), Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Marco Cecchinato (6), Italy, def. Fajing Sun, China, 6-3, 6-7, 6-2.

Bradley Klahn, United States, def. Nicolas Jarry (9), Chile, 7-6, 3-6, 7-5.

Cameron Norrie (7), Britain, def. Brayden Schnur, Canada, 6-3, 6-3.

Damir Dzumhur (13), Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Tatsuma Ito, Japan, 4-6, 7-6, 6-2.

Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Adrian Mannarino (2), France, 7-5, 6-1.

Daniel Evans (3), Britain, def. Bernard Tomic, Australia, 6-2, 3-6, 6-0.

Dominik Koepfer (11), Germany, def. Yecong He, China, 7-5, 6-4.

Jeremy Chardy (8), France, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 6-4, 6-0.

Juan Ignacio Londero (5), Argentina, def. Viktor Troicki, Serbia, 6-4, 7-6.

Pablo Carreno Busta (1), Spain, def. Wu Di, China, 7-6, 7-6.

Yoshihito Nishioka (10), Japan, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Alexander Bublik (4), Kazakhstan, def. Goncalo Oliveira, Portugal, 6-4, 6-4.

Thomas Fabbiano (12), Italy, def. Runhao Hua, China, 3-6, 6-0, 7-6.

