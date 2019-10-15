Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour Stockholm Results

October 15, 2019 6:04 am
 
Tuesday

At Kungliga tennishallen

Stockholm, Sweden

Purse: €635,750

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from IF Stockholm Open at Kungliga tennishallen (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round Of 32

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Round Of 16

Austin Krajicek, United States, and Dominic Inglot, Britain, def. Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan, India, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek (2), Slovakia, def. Hans Podlipnik, Chile, and Tristan Weissborn, Austria, 6-2, 6-2.

