ATP World Tour Stockholm Results

Wednesday

At Kungliga tennishallen

Stockholm, Sweden

Purse: €635,750

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN (AP) _ Results Wednesday from IF Stockholm Open at Kungliga tennishallen (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round Of 16

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Taylor Fritz (3), United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round Of 16

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic (3), Croatia, def. Ken Skupski and Jonny O Mara, Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, def. Pablo Andujar and Gerard Granollers, Spain, 6-2, 6-3.

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Henri Kontinen, Finland, def. Reilly Opelka and Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

