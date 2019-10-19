ATP World Tour Stockholm Results

Saturday

At Kungliga tennishallen

Stockholm, Sweden

Purse: €635,750

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN (AP) _ Results Saturday from IF Stockholm Open at Kungliga tennishallen (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Semifinal

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic (3), Croatia, def. Horia Tecau, Romania, and Jean-Julien Rojer (1), Netherlands, 6-2, 7-5.

