Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP World Tour Swiss Open Results

October 22, 2019 9:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Tuesday

At St. Jakobshalle

Basel, Switzerland

Purse: €2,082,655

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

BASEL, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Swiss Indoors Basel at St. Jakobshalle (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round Of 32

Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Fabio Fognini (5), Italy, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round Of 16

Horia Tecau, Romania, and Jean-Julien Rojer (4), Netherlands, def. Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 6-3, 6-7 (7), 10-5.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eleven soldiers receive first U.S. Army's Expert Soldier Badges

Today in History

1981: Professional air traffic controllers union is decertified