ATP World Tour Swiss Open Results

Tuesday

At St. Jakobshalle

Basel, Switzerland

Purse: €2,082,655

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

BASEL, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Swiss Indoors Basel at St. Jakobshalle (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round Of 32

Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Fabio Fognini (5), Italy, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round Of 16

Horia Tecau, Romania, and Jean-Julien Rojer (4), Netherlands, def. Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 6-3, 6-7 (7), 10-5.

