ATP World Tour Swiss Open Results

Tuesday
At St. Jakobshalle
Basel, Switzerland
Purse: €2,082,655
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
BASEL, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Swiss Indoors Basel at St. Jakobshalle (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round Of 32
Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Fabio Fognini (5), Italy, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-2, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Round Of 16
Horia Tecau, Romania, and Jean-Julien Rojer (4), Netherlands, def. Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 6-3, 6-7 (7), 10-5.
