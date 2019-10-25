Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ATP World Tour Swiss Open Results

October 25, 2019 8:44 am
 
Friday

At St. Jakobshalle

Basel, Switzerland

Purse: €2,082,655

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

BASEL, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Friday from Swiss Indoors Basel at St. Jakobshalle (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Roger Federer (1), Switzerland, def. Stan Wawrinka (7), Switzerland, walkover.

Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Roberto Bautista-Agut (4), Spain, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek, Slovakia, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Raven Klaasen (2), South Africa, 7-6 (8), 6-4.

