ATP World Tour Swiss Open Results

Friday
At St. Jakobshalle
Basel, Switzerland
Purse: €2,082,655
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
BASEL, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Friday from Swiss Indoors Basel at St. Jakobshalle (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinal
Roger Federer (1), Switzerland, def. Stan Wawrinka (7), Switzerland, walkover.
Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Roberto Bautista-Agut (4), Spain, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinal
Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek, Slovakia, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Raven Klaasen (2), South Africa, 7-6 (8), 6-4.
