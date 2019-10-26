Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP World Tour Swiss Open Results

October 26, 2019 8:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Saturday

At St. Jakobshalle

Basel, Switzerland

Purse: €2,082,655

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

BASEL, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Saturday from Swiss Indoors Basel at St. Jakobshalle (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Semifinal

Horia Tecau, Romania, and Jean-Julien Rojer (4), Netherlands, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek, Slovakia, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3), 10-5.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|25 ASBO Annual Conference and Expo
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Master Sgt. Matthew Williams to be honored with Medal of Freedom

Today in History

1929:Cabinet member found guilty in Teapot Dome scandal