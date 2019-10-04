Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP World Tour Tokyo Results

October 4, 2019 7:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Friday

At Ariake Coliseum

Tokyo

Purse: $1,895,290

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

TOKYO (AP) _ Results Friday from Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships at Ariake Coliseum (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Lucas Pouille (5), France, 6-1, 6-2.

David Goffin (3), Belgium, def. Chung Hyeon, South Korea, 6-2, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinal

Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (2), France, def. Austin Krajicek, United States, and Dominic Inglot, Britain, 6-4, 7-5.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore