ATP World Tour Tokyo Results

TOKYO (AP) _ Results Friday from Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships at Ariake Coliseum (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Lucas Pouille (5), France, 6-1, 6-2.

David Goffin (3), Belgium, def. Chung Hyeon, South Korea, 6-2, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinal

Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (2), France, def. Austin Krajicek, United States, and Dominic Inglot, Britain, 6-4, 7-5.

