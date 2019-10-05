ATP World Tour Tokyo Results

Saturday

At Ariake Coliseum

Tokyo

Purse: $1,895,290

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

TOKYO (AP) _ Results Saturday from Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships at Ariake Coliseum (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinal

John Millman, Australia, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 6-3, 7-6.

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. David Goffin (3), Belgium, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinal

Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor, Croatia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, and Lucas Pouille, France, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).

