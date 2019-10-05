ATP World Tour Tokyo Results

Saturday
At Ariake Coliseum
Tokyo
Purse: $1,895,290
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
TOKYO (AP) _ Results Saturday from Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships at Ariake Coliseum (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Semifinal
John Millman, Australia, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 6-3, 7-6.
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. David Goffin (3), Belgium, 6-3, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinal
Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor, Croatia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, and Lucas Pouille, France, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).
