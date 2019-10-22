ATP World Tour Vienna Results

Tuesday

At Wiener Stadthalle

Vienna, Austria

Purse: €2,296,490

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

VIENNA, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Erste Bank Open 500 at Wiener Stadthalle (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round Of 32

Gilles Simon, France, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Guido Pella (7), Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round Of 16

Andres Molteni and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Austin Krajicek, United States, and Dominic Inglot, Britain, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-5.

