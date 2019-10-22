ATP World Tour Vienna Results

Tuesday
At Wiener Stadthalle
Vienna, Austria
Purse: €2,296,490
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
VIENNA, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Erste Bank Open 500 at Wiener Stadthalle (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round Of 32
Gilles Simon, France, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-4, 6-3.
Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Guido Pella (7), Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Round Of 16
Andres Molteni and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Austin Krajicek, United States, and Dominic Inglot, Britain, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-5.
