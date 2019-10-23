Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour Vienna Results

October 23, 2019 7:24 am
 
Wednesday

At Wiener Stadthalle

Vienna, Austria

Purse: €2,296,490

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

VIENNA, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Erste Bank Open 500 at Wiener Stadthalle (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round Of 32

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, def. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-3, 7-5.

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-3, 6-4.

