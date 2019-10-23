ATP World Tour Vienna Results

Wednesday
At Wiener Stadthalle
Vienna, Austria
Purse: €2,296,490
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
VIENNA, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Erste Bank Open 500 at Wiener Stadthalle (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round Of 32
Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, def. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-3, 7-5.
Sam Querrey, United States, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-3, 6-4.
