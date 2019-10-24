Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour Vienna Results

October 24, 2019 8:41 am
 
Thursday

At Wiener Stadthalle

Vienna, Austria

Purse: €2,296,490

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

VIENNA, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Erste Bank Open 500 at Wiener Stadthalle (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round Of 16

Diego Schwartzman (5), Argentina, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-1.

Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Chung Hyeon, South Korea, 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (4), Britain, def. Luke Bambridge, Britain, and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, 7-5, 6-4.

