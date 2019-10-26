ATP World Tour Vienna Results

Saturday

At Wiener Stadthalle

Vienna, Austria

Purse: €2,296,490

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

VIENNA, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Erste Bank Open 500 at Wiener Stadthalle (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinal

Dominic Thiem (1), Austria, def. Matteo Berrettini (3), Italy, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Diego Schwartzman (5), Argentina, def. Gael Monfils (4), France, 6-3, 6-2.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.