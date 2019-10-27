ATP World Tour Vienna Results

Sunday

At Wiener Stadthalle

Vienna, Austria

Purse: €2,296,490

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

VIENNA, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Erste Bank Open 500 at Wiener Stadthalle (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Final

Dominic Thiem (1), Austria, def. Diego Schwartzman (5), Argentina, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Final

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (4), Britain, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-5.

