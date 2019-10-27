ATP World Tour Vienna Results

Sunday
At Wiener Stadthalle
Vienna, Austria
Purse: €2,296,490
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
VIENNA, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Erste Bank Open 500 at Wiener Stadthalle (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Final
Dominic Thiem (1), Austria, def. Diego Schwartzman (5), Argentina, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Final
Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (4), Britain, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-5.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.