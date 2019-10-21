ATP World Tour Vienna Results

Monday
At Wiener Stadthalle
Vienna, Austria
Purse: €2,296,490
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
VIENNA, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Erste Bank Open 500 at Wiener Stadthalle (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round Of 32
Diego Schwartzman (5), Argentina, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 6-4, 6-4.
Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Round Of 16
