ATP World Tour Vienna Results

Monday

At Wiener Stadthalle

Vienna, Austria

Purse: €2,296,490

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

VIENNA, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Erste Bank Open 500 at Wiener Stadthalle (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round Of 32

Diego Schwartzman (5), Argentina, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round Of 16

