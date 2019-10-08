Listen Live Sports

Auburn RB JaTarvious Whitlow out 4-6 weeks with knee injury

October 8, 2019 9:23 pm
 
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn starting tailback JaTarvious Whitlow sustained a knee injury in the Tigers’ loss to Florida.

Tigers coach Gus Malzahn says Whitlow had a procedure on Tuesday and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

Whitlow has rushed for 544 yards and seven touchdowns for the 12th-ranked Tigers, the second-highest total in the Southeastern Conference.

Auburn has an open date this week after the 24-13 loss to No. 7 Florida.

Whitlow could return in time to play against No. 3 Georgia on Nov. 16.

His absence will likely lead to increased roles for Kam Martin and Shaun Shivers. Martin has run for 174 yards and Shivers has gained 144.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

