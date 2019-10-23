AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

all times Eastern () —

NASCAR CUP SERIES

FIRST DATA 500

Site: Martinsville, Virginia.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 9:05 a.m. (CNBC), practice, 12 p.m. (NBCSN), qualifying, 4:35 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Martinsville Speedway (oval, 0.562 miles).

Race distance: 263 miles, 500 laps.

Last year: Joey Logano won Martinsville’s fall race.

Last race: Denny Hamlin won for the fifth time in 2019.

Fast Facts: Hendrick Motorsports had a rough weekend in Kansas, as drivers William Byron and Alex Bowman were knocked out of the playoffs. Chase Elliott will represent the team in the upcoming Round of 8. …Kyle Busch, Martin Truex, Jr., Hamlin, Logano, Kevin Harvick, Elliott, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney remain in contention for the title. …Joe Gibbs Racing has the top three spots locked up with Busch, Truex and Hamlin. …Brad Keselowski was a surprise early dropout in the playoffs. Keselowski finished outside the top 10 in all three Round of 12 starts.

Next race: AAA Texas 500, Nov. 3, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Last race: Brandon Jones won his first race in the series in Kansas.

Next race: O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, Nov. 2, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

HALL OF FAME 200

Site: Martinsville, Virginia.

Schedule: Friday, rookie practice, 11 a.m., practice, 12:05 & 2:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 10:05 a.m., (FS1), race, 1:30 p.m., FS1.

Track: Martinsville Speedway.

Race distance: 105.2 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Johnny Sauter won after leading 43 laps.

Last race: Spencer Boyd won his first career truck race at Talladega.

Fast facts: Boyd was declared the winner shortly after Sauter crossed first back on Oct. 12. Race officials ruled that Sauter illegally dropped below the boundary line 200 yards before the flag stand while in first place. …This week’s race in Virginia and next week’s outside of Phoenix will set the four-driver field for the finale in Miami… Joe Gibbs Racing said Thursday that Harrison Burton will move up to Xfinity Series full time in 2020. Burton will drive the No. 20 Toyota, replacing Cup-bound Christopher Bell.

Next race: Lucas Oil 150, Nov. 8, ISM Raceway, Avondale, Arizona.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

MEXICAN GRAND PRIX

Site: Mexico City.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (ESPNU); Saturday, practice, 11 a.m. (ESPNEWS), qualifying, 3 p.m. (ESPNEWS); Sunday, race, 3:10 p.m., ABC.

Track: Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome (circuit, 2.67 miles).

Race distance: 189.7 miles, 71 laps.

Last year: Max Verstappen won his fifth career race at just 20 years old.

Last race: Valtteri Bottas took first in Japan, and Mercedes won the constructor’s championship.

Fast facts: Even though he’s won just once in his last five starts, Lewis Hamilton is the clear front runner heading to Mexico. He has a 64-point lead over Bottas after winning eight of the first 12 races. …Mexico’s circuit is the highest in terms of elevation that F1 runs at, so teams have to deal with the aerodynamic challenges of racing in thinner air. …Formula 1 announced in August that it’ll race in Mexico City through 2022.

Next race: United State Grand Prix, Nov. 3, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

DRAG RACING

Last race: Billy Torrence was first in Top Fuel in Texas.

Next race: Dodge NHRA Nationals, Oct. 31-Nov. 3, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER SERIES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Friday & Saturday; Nittany Showdown, Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, Penn.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP

