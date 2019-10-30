AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

all times Eastern () —

NASCAR CUP SERIES

AAA TEXAS 500

Site: Fort Worth, Texas.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:05 p.m. (NBCSN), practice, 5:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 7:05 p.m. (CNBC); Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Texas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles).

Race distance: 501 miles, 334 laps.

Last year: Kevin Harvick won his last race of 2018.

Last race: Martin Truex Jr. took first at Martinsville.

Fast facts: Truex led 464 of 500 laps for his first Martinsville win, which earned him a spot in the Championship 4. Truex has three playoff wins and seven victories overall in 2019. …Denny Hamlin won the spring race at Texas, his third at the track. …Joey Logano had six straight top-seven finishes in Fort Worth before placing 17th this spring. …NASCAR officials suspended Dave Nichols Jr., a tire technician for Logano’s No. 22 team, for his role in the fight between Hamlin and Logano in Virginia. Nichols won’t be allowed to serve on Logano’s crew this weekend.

Next race: Bluegreen Vacations 500, Nov. 10, ISM Raceway, Avondale, Arizona.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS 300

Site: Fort Worth, Texas.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2:05 p.m. (NBCSN), practice, 4:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 5:35 p.m. (CNBC), race, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Texas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 300 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Cole Custer took Texas after qualifying third.

Last race: Brandon Jones won his first race in the series in Kansas.

Fast facts: Fights weren’t reserved just for Cup last weekend. Custer and Tyler Reddick got into it on pit road after Custer hit the wall on a late restart. Custer faded to an 11th-place finish after being contacted by Reddick. “I thought I could just go up and talk to him, but he went berserk when I laid a hand on him,” Custer said. “I wasn’t going to rough him up, I just put a hand on him.” Reddick said that he understood Custer’s frustration “100 percent”. …Christopher Bell leads the series, followed by Custer, Reddick and Justin Allgaier.

Next race: Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, Nov. 9, ISM Raceway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Todd Gilliland, 19, won his first career race.

Next race: Lucas Oil 150, Nov. 8, ISM Raceway, Avondale, Arizona.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

U.S. GRAND PRIX

Site: Austin, Texas.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 11:55 a.m. & 3:55 p.m. (ESPNU); Saturday, practice, 1:55 p.m. (ESPNEWS), qualifying, 4:55 p.m. (ESPNEWS); Sunday, race, 1:30 p.m., ABC.

Track: Circuit of the Americas (3.42 miles).

Race distance: 191.6 miles, 56 laps.

Last year: Kimi Raikkonen won his 21st F1 race.

Last race: Lewis Hamilton won in Mexico City, giving Mercedes three consecutive victories.

Fast facts: Hamilton is likely to clinch his sixth career F1 championship, which would put the British driver solely in second place behind the seven won by Germany’s Michael Schumacher. …Hamilton has won the U.S. Grand Prix five times since 2012 … Ferrari has started on pole the last six races but has been beaten to the finish by Mercedes the last three.

Next race: Brazilian Grand Prix, Nov. 17, José Carlos Pace Autodrome, Sao Paulo.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

DRAG RACING

DODGE NATIONALS

Site: Las Vegas

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 1:30 & 4 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 1:30 & 4:15 p.m.; Sunday, finals, 3:50 p.m., FS1.

Track: The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Last year: Steve Torrence took top honors in Top Fuel.

Last race: Billy Torrence was first in Top Fuel in Texas.

Fast facts: J.R. Todd (Funny Car), Bo Butner (Pro Stock) and Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle) will also be defending titles in Vegas, the second-to-last weekend of the season. …Jack Beckman heads to Nevada second in Funny Car, 70 points back of leader Robert Hight. But Beckman is also just four points ahead of John Force. …Steve Torrence clinched the world title last year in Las Vegas. Torrence has just a 33-point edge this time around.

Next race: Auto Club NHRA Finals, Nov. 15-17, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Pomona, California.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER SERIES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Thursday-Saturday; Can-Am World Finals, The Dirt Track at Charlotte, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP

