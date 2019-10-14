Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Avalanche-Capitals Sums

October 14, 2019 7:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Colorado 4 0 2—6
Washington 0 2 1—3

First Period_1, Colorado, Johnson 1 (Kadri, Burakovsky), 3:42. 2, Colorado, Zadorov 1 (Rantanen, MacKinnon), 6:00. 3, Colorado, Kadri 2 (Makar, Donskoi), 7:54. 4, Colorado, Rantanen 4 (Landeskog, Kadri), 9:25 (pp). Penalties_Siegenthaler, WSH, (cross checking), 8:49; Lewington, WSH, Misconduct (misconduct), 9:44; Nichushkin, COL, Major (fighting), 9:44; Lewington, WSH, Major (fighting), 9:44; Lewington, WSH, served by Vrana, (instigator), 9:44; Kuznetsov, WSH, (hooking), 16:28.

Second Period_5, Washington, Eller 2 (Ovechkin), 6:56. 6, Washington, Oshie 4 (Kuznetsov, Orlov), 15:28. Penalties_Zadorov, COL, (hooking), 0:50; Ovechkin, WSH, (high sticking), 1:45; T.Wilson, WSH, (hooking), 5:06; Girard, COL, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 5:06.

Third Period_7, Colorado, Nieto 1 (Jost), 4:24. 8, Washington, Ovechkin 5 (Carlson, Kuznetsov), 17:39 (pp). 9, Colorado, MacKinnon 2 (Landeskog, Rantanen), 19:20. Penalties_Landeskog, COL, (slashing), 15:39.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 10-7-8_25. Washington 4-16-12_32.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 1 of 4; Washington 0 of 2.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Goalies_Colorado, Grubauer 3-0-0 (32 shots-29 saves). Washington, Holtby 1-1-2 (3-0), Samsonov 2-0-0 (21-19).

T_2:38.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of Army sworn in at Pentagon Mall steps

Today in History

1962: Cuban Missile Crisis begins