Avalanche-Capitals Sums

Colorado 4 0 2—6 Washington 0 2 1—3

First Period_1, Colorado, Johnson 1 (Kadri, Burakovsky), 3:42. 2, Colorado, Zadorov 1 (Rantanen, MacKinnon), 6:00. 3, Colorado, Kadri 2 (Makar, Donskoi), 7:54. 4, Colorado, Rantanen 4 (Landeskog, Kadri), 9:25 (pp). Penalties_Siegenthaler, WSH, (cross checking), 8:49; Lewington, WSH, Misconduct (misconduct), 9:44; Nichushkin, COL, Major (fighting), 9:44; Lewington, WSH, Major (fighting), 9:44; Lewington, WSH, served by Vrana, (instigator), 9:44; Kuznetsov, WSH, (hooking), 16:28.

Second Period_5, Washington, Eller 2 (Ovechkin), 6:56. 6, Washington, Oshie 4 (Kuznetsov, Orlov), 15:28. Penalties_Zadorov, COL, (hooking), 0:50; Ovechkin, WSH, (high sticking), 1:45; T.Wilson, WSH, (hooking), 5:06; Girard, COL, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 5:06.

Third Period_7, Colorado, Nieto 1 (Jost), 4:24. 8, Washington, Ovechkin 5 (Carlson, Kuznetsov), 17:39 (pp). 9, Colorado, MacKinnon 2 (Landeskog, Rantanen), 19:20. Penalties_Landeskog, COL, (slashing), 15:39.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 10-7-8_25. Washington 4-16-12_32.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 1 of 4; Washington 0 of 2.

Goalies_Colorado, Grubauer 3-0-0 (32 shots-29 saves). Washington, Holtby 1-1-2 (3-0), Samsonov 2-0-0 (21-19).

T_2:38.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Libor Suchanek.

