Avalanche-Lightning Sum

Colorado 1 3 2—6 Tampa Bay 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Colorado, Jost 2 (Wilson, Girard), 3:09. 2, Tampa Bay, Gourde 1 (Shattenkirk, McDonagh), 17:35.

Second Period_3, Colorado, Jost 3 (Wilson, Compher), 3:17. 4, Colorado, Landeskog 3 (MacKinnon, Rantanen), 5:48. 5, Colorado, Jost 4 (Wilson, Compher), 6:06.

Third Period_6, Colorado, Kadri 3 (Makar), 6:30. 7, Tampa Bay, Hedman 1 (Killorn, Shattenkirk), 11:48. 8, Colorado, Rantanen 5, 14:27.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 6-10-8_24. Tampa Bay 12-16-18_46.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 0 of 2.

Goalies_Colorado, Francouz 2-0-0 (46 shots-44 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 4-2-0 (24-18).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:34.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Kory Nagy.

