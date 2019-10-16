Avalanche-Penguins Sum

Colorado 1 0 1 0—2 Pittsburgh 1 1 0 1—3

First Period_1, Colorado, Calvert 1 (Cole, Nieto), 3:16. 2, Pittsburgh, Crosby 4 (Pettersson, Schultz), 17:22.

Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 5 (Simon, Crosby), 15:30.

Third Period_4, Colorado, MacKinnon 3 (Rantanen), 2:56.

Overtime_5, Pittsburgh, Tanev 1, 3:57 (sh).

Shots on Goal_Colorado 7-9-11-1_28. Pittsburgh 12-9-10-2_33.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 3; Pittsburgh 0 of 3.

Goalies_Colorado, Grubauer 4-0-1 (33 shots-30 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 4-2-0 (28-26).

A_18,458 (18,387). T_2:45.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Michel Cormier.

