Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bahar leads Monmouth in 45-0 rout of Presbyterian College

October 12, 2019 4:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Kenji Bahar threw three touchdown passes and Monmouth blanked winless Presbyterian College, 45-0 in the Hawks’ Big South Conference opener on Saturday afternoon.

Monmouth has won four of six conference games with the Blue Hose, who will join the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League beginning next fall.

Bahar connected with Lonnie Moore IV for a 1-yard touchdown on the final play of a 16-14 win over Wagner College last week, and the pair combined to cap the opening drive against Presbyterian, this time from 14-yards out.

Pete Guerriero ran 48-yards for a score and after Presbyterian fumbled at its own 2-yard line, Devell Jones punched in to make it 21-0 in the first quarter. Jones added a 5-yard touchdown in the second quarter and Bahar hit Shawn Clark from 36-yards out to make it 38-0 at intermission.

Advertisement

Bahar hit Terrance Greene Jr. for a 20-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to complete the scoring.

Bahar completed 16 of 23 passes for 233 yards while Guerriero carried 11 times for 81.

Monmouth (4-2) held Presbyterian (0-6) to just 136 total yards.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched