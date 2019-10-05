Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bahar, Moore connect on winning TD as Monmouth rallies 16-14

October 5, 2019 9:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Kenji Bahar directed a 12-play 71-yard last-chance drive, and Lonnie Moore IV scored the winning touchdown after he bounced off a defender before rolling into the end zone, lifting Monmouth to a 16-14 come-from behind win at Wagner Saturday night.

Facing fourth-and-goal at the 1, Bahar, rolling to his right, threw a short slant to Moore, who caught it at the 5, caromed off a would-be tackler and rolled into the end zone with the game-winner with 23 seconds remaining.

The Hawks (3-2) had trailed ever since Wagner (1-5) scored early in the fourth to take a 14-10 lead.

Bahar completed six of seven passes on the final drive, ran for a first down and survived a sack and a tackle for loss. He finished 25-for-38 for 216 yards.

Advertisement

Moore caught seven passes for 77 yards; Zach Tredway caught nine for 74 yards.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Monmouth gained 352 yards of offense to Wagner’s 191. The Hawks were flagged for 113 yards of penalties.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore