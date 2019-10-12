Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Barron, Austin tied for lead on Champions Tour

October 12, 2019 5:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Woody Austin birdied his last two holes Saturday for another 5-under 67 that moved him into a share of the lead with Doug Barron going into the final round of the SAS Championship on the PGA Tour Champions.

Barron, who seemingly took control with an eagle on the 571-yard 12th hole at Prestonwood Country Club, played the last six holes in 1 over for a 68.

They were at 10-under 134.

Jerry Kelly, No. 2 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, had a 67 and was one shot behind. Even if he were to win, Kelly could not replace Scott McCarron atop the Schwab Cup standings.

Advertisement

This is the final regular season tournament on the PGA Tour Championships until a three-tournament postseason to decide who wins the Schwab Cup.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched