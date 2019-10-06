Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Basilashvili tops Albot to reach Shanghai Masters 2nd round

October 6, 2019 8:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SHANGHAI (AP) — Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia, the only seeded player to see first-round action at the Shanghai Masters on Sunday, defeated Radu Albot of Moldova 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

The 15th-seeded Basilashvili successfully challenged Albot’s serve on four of eight break-point opportunities offered.

American Taylor Fritz appeared on the verge of winning a two tiebreak-set match, but was extended the distance before securing a 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 6-4 win over Fernando Verdasco of Spain.

Portugal’s Joao Sousa defeated Filip Krajinovic of Serbia 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) in another first-round encounter.

Advertisement

Andy Murray, playing in Shanghai courtesy of a wildcard, will continue his comeback following hip resurfacing surgery earlier in the year by playing Argentine qualifier Juan Ignacious Londero on Monday night.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Murray made it to the quarterfinals at the China Open in Beijing last week.

The top eight seeds — defending champion Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Karen Khachanov, and Roberto Bautista Agut — all received first-round byes.

U.S. Open champion Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament with a left-wrist injury. Nadal is set to marry his longtime girlfriend, Maria Francisca Perello, in two weeks.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore