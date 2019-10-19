Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bayern denied again as Augsburg draws 2-2 in injury time

October 19, 2019 11:51 am
 
1 min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Sergio Cordova scored in injury time to earn Augsburg a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich and prevent the German champion from reclaiming the top spot in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Goals from Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry had put Bayern on course to move a point ahead of Borussia Mönchengladbach ahead of its late game at Borussia Dortmund, but Cordova ensured they dropped points for the second consecutive game and remained a point behind the league leaders.

The seven-time defending champion was stunned when Augsburg’s Marco Richter scored in the first minute after a one-two with Rani Khedira.

But Gnabry crossed for Lewandowski to equalize in the 14th. It ensured the Polish striker matched Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Bundesliga record of scoring in each of the first eight games of the season. The former Dortmund striker managed it in 2015. Lewandowski also became the first to score in eight consecutive league games for Bayern since Dutch forward Roy Makaay in 2005.

Advertisement

Bayern’s first-half performance was marred by many small mistakes, though both sides missed good chances to score.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

Gnabry made no mistake four minutes into the second half with a fine individual goal, but the visitors were stunned again by Cordova’s late leveler.

Union Berlin ended a run of four defeats by beating Freiburg 2-0 at home, Leipzig was held 1-1 at unbeaten Wolfsburg, Hertha Berlin came back to draw 1-1 at Werder Bremen and Fortuna Düsseldorf defeated 10-man Mainz 1-0.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews/com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter/com/cfahey/AP

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|19 Govies Give Back
10|21 DC CyberWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska