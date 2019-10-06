Listen Live Sports

Bayern takes comfort after loss at Oktoberfest celebrations

October 6, 2019 12:50 pm
 
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich players, staff and their families put the team’s first league defeat of the season behind them as they made their annual visit to Munich’s famed Oktoberfest celebrations on Sunday.

Wearing traditional leather trousers and buttoned blazers, the soccer stars posed for photographs with their families. Women wore the dirndl dresses of the region.

Bayern coach Niko Kovac, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge posed with giant mugs of beer.

Bayern lost 2-1 at home to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday, and lost the league lead on Sunday.

“We’d rather have come here after a victory,” Bayern defender Niklas Süle said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

