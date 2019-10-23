Listen Live Sports

Benfica beats Lyon 2-1 after goalkeeper error for 1st win

October 23, 2019
 
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese champion Benfica’s hopes of making it out of the group stage in the Champions League were boosted Wednesday with a 2-1 win over Lyon after an embarrassing late blunder by goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

Lopes, who is Portuguese, tried to quickly throw the ball out of his area in the 86th minute but his pass was intercepted by Benfica’s Pizzi Fernandes near midfield. The forward sent a shot straight into the open net.

Pizzi had come off the bench 20 minutes into the game to replace the injured Rafa Silva, who had opened the scoring for Benfica in the fourth minute.

Memphis Depay equalized for Lyon in the 70th.

It was the first win for Benfica after two straight losses to open its campaign in Group G. It remains in last place but is now only one point behind both Lyon and Zenit St. Petersburg.

Leipzig has a two-point lead at the top after coming from behind to beat Zenit 2-1 earlier Wednesday.

