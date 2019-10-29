Listen Live Sports

Bengals bench Andy Dalton, turn to rookie after 0-8 start

By JOE KAY
October 29, 2019 1:29 pm
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — The winless Bengals benched Andy Dalton heading into their bye week, ending his nine-season run as starter so they can start developing rookie Ryan Finley as his potential long-term replacement.

The move came two days after a 24-10 loss to the Rams in London left Cincinnati 0-8 for the first time in 11 years. It’s the first significant roster change under first-year coach Zac Taylor.

Dalton led the Bengals to five straight playoff appearances from 2011-15 but couldn’t get that elusive postseason win. He has one more year left on his contract, and owner Mike Brown said before the start of the season that how well he performed would determine his future.

Finley, a fourth-round pick, confirmed he’ll start against the Ravens in Week 10.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

