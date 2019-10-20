Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bethune-Cookman holds off Norfolk State 35-22

October 20, 2019 12:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Akevious Williams accounted for three touchdowns, Isaac Washington added a touchdown run with a minute remaining and Bethune-Cookman beat Norfolk State 35-22 on Saturday night.

Williams was 24-of-36 passing for 274 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and ran for a 3-yard score for the Wildcats (6-1, 4-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Washington finished with 104 yards rushing on 16 carries.

Norfolk State (2-6, 1-3) pulled to 25-22 on Kevin Johnson’s 4-yard touchdown run to open the fourth quarter. Xavier McDonald’s 23-yard field goal made it 28-22 with 10:35 to play, and then the Spartans turned the ball over with a fumble on their next series.

Norfolk State moved into Wildcats territory, but its drive stalled on a penalty and a pair of sacks — the last sack from Marques Ford on a fourth-and-35. Washington scored on a 6-yard run on the next play.

Advertisement

Juwan Carter was 17-of-27 passing for 221 yards and threw a touchdown pass for the Spartans. Rayquan Smith ran for 103 yards and a touchdown. Johnson finished with 97 yards rushing.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|19 Govies Give Back
10|21 DC CyberWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska