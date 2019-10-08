Big Ten Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sunday’s Games
Penn St. 5, Ottawa 0, exhibition
Michigan 8, Windsor 2, exhibition
Notre Dame 4, U.S. Under-18 2, exhibition
Ohio St. 5, Western 2, exhibition
Mount Royal 2, Minnesota 2, exhibition
Michigan St. 6, W. Ontario 1, exhibition
Ohio St. vs. W. Michigan at Toledo, Ohio, 5 p.m.
Michigan St. at N. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Air Force at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado College, 9:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Penn St., 4:30 p.m.
Ohio St. vs. Bowling Green or RIT at Toledo, Ohio, 5 or 8 p.m.
Michigan St. at N. Michigan, 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado College, 9 p.m.
Air Force at Notre Dame, 3 p.m.
