Big Ten Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sunday’s Games

Penn St. 5, Ottawa 0, exhibition

Michigan 8, Windsor 2, exhibition

Notre Dame 4, U.S. Under-18 2, exhibition

Ohio St. 5, Western 2, exhibition

Advertisement

Mount Royal 2, Minnesota 2, exhibition

Monday’s Game

Michigan St. 6, W. Ontario 1, exhibition

Friday’s Games

Ohio St. vs. W. Michigan at Toledo, Ohio, 5 p.m.

Michigan St. at N. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Air Force at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado College, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Penn St., 4:30 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Bowling Green or RIT at Toledo, Ohio, 5 or 8 p.m.

Michigan St. at N. Michigan, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado College, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Air Force at Notre Dame, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.