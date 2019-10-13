Big Ten Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Friday’s Games

Ohio St. 2, W. Michigan 2, OSU wins shootout

Michigan St. 5, N. Michigan 3

Notre Dame 4, Air Force 3

Penn St. 8, Sacred Heart 2

Boston College 5, Wisconsin 3

Clarkson 1, Michigan 1

Colorado College 3, Minnesota 2

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. 5, Sacred Heart 4

Ohio St. 3, RIT 1

N. Michigan 2, Michigan St. 0

Wisconsin 11, Merrimack 5

Clarkson 3, Michigan 1

Minnesota 4, Colorado College 3

Sunday’s Game

Notre Dame 6, Air Force 1

Thursday’s Game

Alaska Fairbanks at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

Omaha at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Alaska Fairbanks at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Niagara at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Minn. Duluth at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

U.S. Under-18 at Michigan St., 7 p.m., exhibition

Saturday, Oct. 19

Omaha at Ohio St., 5 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Niagara at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Minn. Duluth at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

