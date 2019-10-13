Big Ten Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Friday’s Games
Ohio St. 2, W. Michigan 2, OSU wins shootout
Michigan St. 5, N. Michigan 3
Notre Dame 4, Air Force 3
Penn St. 8, Sacred Heart 2
Boston College 5, Wisconsin 3
Clarkson 1, Michigan 1
Colorado College 3, Minnesota 2
Penn St. 5, Sacred Heart 4
Ohio St. 3, RIT 1
N. Michigan 2, Michigan St. 0
Wisconsin 11, Merrimack 5
Clarkson 3, Michigan 1
Minnesota 4, Colorado College 3
Notre Dame 6, Air Force 1
Alaska Fairbanks at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Omaha at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Alaska Fairbanks at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Niagara at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Minn. Duluth at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
U.S. Under-18 at Michigan St., 7 p.m., exhibition
Omaha at Ohio St., 5 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Niagara at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Minn. Duluth at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.