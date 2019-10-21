Listen Live Sports

Big Ten Glance

October 21, 2019
 
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0
Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0
Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0
Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 1
Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 1
Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0
Friday’s Games

Ohio St. 3, Omaha 2

Alaska 4, Penn St. 0

Michigan 4, Lake Superior St. 0

Minnesota 3, Niagara 2, OT

Wisconsin 6, Minn. Duluth 2

Michigan St. 2, U.S. Under-18 1, exhibition

Saturday’s Games

Omaha 2, Ohio St. 1

Michigan 4, Lake Superior St. 3

Minnesota 4, Niagara 2

Wisconsin 3, Minn. Duluth 1

Friday, Oct. 25

Robert Morris at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Minn. Duluth at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Clarkson at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Michigan St. at Colorado College, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Lake Superior St. at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Michigan at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Ohio St. at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Michigan St. at Colorado College, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Minn. Duluth, 8 p.m.

Clarkson at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

