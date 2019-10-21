Big Ten Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Friday’s Games
Ohio St. 3, Omaha 2
Alaska 4, Penn St. 0
Michigan 4, Lake Superior St. 0
Minnesota 3, Niagara 2, OT
Wisconsin 6, Minn. Duluth 2
Michigan St. 2, U.S. Under-18 1, exhibition
Omaha 2, Ohio St. 1
Michigan 4, Lake Superior St. 3
Minnesota 4, Niagara 2
Wisconsin 3, Minn. Duluth 1
Robert Morris at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
W. Michigan at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Minn. Duluth at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Clarkson at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Michigan St. at Colorado College, 9:30 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
Michigan at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
Ohio St. at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
Michigan St. at Colorado College, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Minn. Duluth, 8 p.m.
Clarkson at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
