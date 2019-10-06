Bills-Titans Stats

Buffalo 0 7 0 7—14 Tennessee 0 0 7 0— 7 Second Quarter

Buf_L.Smith 8 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 2:36.

Third Quarter

Ten_Henry 1 run (Santos kick), 7:02.

Fourth Quarter

Buf_Williams 7 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 9:46.

A_66,910.

Advertisement

___

Buf Ten First downs 18 14 Total Net Yards 313 252 Rushes-yards 27-109 27-102 Passing 204 150 Punt Returns 2-2 2-2 Kickoff Returns 1-18 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-5 Comp-Att-Int 23-32-1 13-22-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 4-15 5-33 Punts 6-50.0 6-49.7 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 11-78 8-60 Time of Possession 31:12 28:48

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Gore 14-60, Allen 10-27, Yeldon 2-15, Roberts 1-7. Tennessee, Henry 20-78, Mariota 5-13, Lewis 2-11.

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 23-32-1-219. Tennessee, Mariota 13-22-0-183.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Jo.Brown 5-75, Williams 4-29, Yeldon 4-13, Beasley 3-21, McKenzie 2-52, Knox 2-12, Gore 2-9, L.Smith 1-8. Tennessee, Humphries 4-30, C.Davis 2-28, A.Brown 2-27, Lewis 2-19, J.Smith 1-57, Sharpe 1-12, Walker 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Santos 50, Santos 36, Santos 53.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.