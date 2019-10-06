Listen Live Sports

Bills-Titans Stats

October 6, 2019
 
Buffalo 0 7 0 7—14
Tennessee 0 0 7 0— 7
Second Quarter

Buf_L.Smith 8 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 2:36.

Third Quarter

Ten_Henry 1 run (Santos kick), 7:02.

Fourth Quarter

Buf_Williams 7 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 9:46.

A_66,910.

___

Buf Ten
First downs 18 14
Total Net Yards 313 252
Rushes-yards 27-109 27-102
Passing 204 150
Punt Returns 2-2 2-2
Kickoff Returns 1-18 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-5
Comp-Att-Int 23-32-1 13-22-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-15 5-33
Punts 6-50.0 6-49.7
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 11-78 8-60
Time of Possession 31:12 28:48

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Gore 14-60, Allen 10-27, Yeldon 2-15, Roberts 1-7. Tennessee, Henry 20-78, Mariota 5-13, Lewis 2-11.

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 23-32-1-219. Tennessee, Mariota 13-22-0-183.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Jo.Brown 5-75, Williams 4-29, Yeldon 4-13, Beasley 3-21, McKenzie 2-52, Knox 2-12, Gore 2-9, L.Smith 1-8. Tennessee, Humphries 4-30, C.Davis 2-28, A.Brown 2-27, Lewis 2-19, J.Smith 1-57, Sharpe 1-12, Walker 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Santos 50, Santos 36, Santos 53.

