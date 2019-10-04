Blackhawks-Flyers Sum

Chicago 1 1 1—3 Philadelphia 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Konecny 1, 6:24. 2, Chicago, Nylander 1 (Kane), 7:44.

Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Lindblom 1, 6:28 (pp). 4, Philadelphia, Konecny 2 (Laughton), 18:04. 5, Chicago, DeBrincat 1 (Kane, Gustafsson), 19:47 (pp).

Third Period_6, Philadelphia, Raffl 1 (Pitlick, Hagg), 9:48. 7, Chicago, Kane 1 (Keith, Gustafsson), 17:53.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 11-7-13_31. Philadelphia 13-16-10_39.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 1 of 2; Philadelphia 1 of 3.

Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 0-1-0 (38 shots-34 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 1-0-0 (31-28).

A_17,463 (17,383). T_2:31.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Libor Suchanek.

