The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Blackhawks place D Connor Murphy on long-term IR

October 23, 2019 6:49 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have placed defenseman Connor Murphy on long-term injured reserve.

Murphy hurt his groin Tuesday night in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. He has no points in six games this season.

The Blackhawks also recalled defenseman Dennis Gilbert from the minors Wednesday. Gilbert, a third-round pick in the 2015 draft, played in Chicago’s season-opening loss to Philadelphia on Oct. 4.

