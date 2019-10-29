Listen Live Sports

Blackhawks-Predators Sum

October 29, 2019 11:30 pm
 
Chicago 0 0 0—0
Nashville 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Nashville, Bonino 4 (Smith, Grimaldi), 17:56.

Second Period_2, Nashville, Bonino 5 (Grimaldi, Fabbro), 9:03.

Third Period_3, Nashville, Bonino 6 (Smith, Grimaldi), 3:40.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 6-8-6_20. Nashville 19-21-11_51.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 3; Nashville 0 of 5.

Goalies_Chicago, Lehner 2-2-2 (51 shots-48 saves). Nashville, Rinne 7-0-1 (20-20).

A_17,259 (17,113). T_2:26.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Devin Berg, David Brisebois.

