Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blatt leaves Olympiakos 2 months after MS announcement

October 6, 2019 4:38 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

PIRAEUS, Greece (AP) — Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt has left his post as coach of Greek club Olympiakos two months after announcing he had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

In a statement on the club website, Blatt said that “after a long and respectful discussion between the owners and myself, our two parties have decided it’s in the best interest of both sides to part ways.”

Blatt announced in August he had been diagnosed with MS, which attacks the central nervous system, a few months earlier.

At the time, he said he was determined to continue working despite “not being as agile or active.”

Advertisement

Blatt’s departure was a “consensual termination of cooperation,” Olympiakos said without providing further details.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

The announcement comes two days after Olympiakos lost 82-63 to French team ASVEL in its opening Euroleague game of the season.

Blatt was appointed coach of Cleveland in June 2014 and took the team to the NBA finals in his first season, losing to the Golden State Warriors.

He was fired partway through the 2015-16 season, in which Cleveland won the NBA championship for the first time under coach Tyronn Lue. He has coached Olympiakos since June 2018.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Check out our 2-part special investigation about the lasting impacts of the potential OPM-GSA merger on OPM's employees and mission.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore